|
|
GLADYS ANN
WEAKLAND
LAKELAND - Gladys Ann Weakland passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born at home February 19th, 1944, to
Ruth and Lonnie Griffin in Lake Garfield, just south of Bartow,
Florida. She was the eighth child in the family, which would grow
to ten children by 1952. She was a lifelong resident of Polk County.
Gladys graduated from Summerlin Institute 'Class of 1962' in
Bartow, Florida. While attending, she participated in numerous
school activities, including becoming a member of the high school Glee Club which she loved.
After graduation, Gladys worked at Bartow Memorial Hospital
before beginning a career at Mosaic Phosphate Mine, from where she retired in 2003 after over twenty years of service.
Gladys met the love of her life, Walt Weakland, and they were
married for 34 years.
Gladys is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Lonnie
Griffin, her five brothers, Albert, James Lonnie, Jr., Walter, Jack, Tommy and one sister Pearl N. Daye.
She is survived by her husband Walt Weakland, her three sisters, Venoy Moore, Alice McBee (Tommy), and Valerie Hastings (Jeff), numerous nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
She was a shining star in the dark world of cancer who never
complained about her disease, but rather, praised her Lord for all
her blessings.
Visitation will be held 9:00-10:00 am, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland. Funeral services will be at 10:00 am Monday, with burial at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Published in Ledger from June 2 to June 3, 2019