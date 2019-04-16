|
GLADYS BROWN
JOHNSON, 81
BARTOW - Gladys Brown Johnson, 81, passed away April 14, 2019.
Gladys was born October 29, 1937 in Moultrie, GA. She was a graduate of Bartow Summerlin Institute, class of 1956. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bartow. Mrs. Gladys was a Day Care Teacher for several years at First Methodist School in Bartow.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robbie & Gladys Dykes Brown, step-mother: Maudella Hester Brown, husband: Jerrell W. Johnson, daughter: Terri Sue Curry, two sisters: Laverne Brown Tucker & Mary Brown Guest and two brothers: Bennie F. Brown & Robbie J. Brown. She is survived by three daughters: Janie Woods (Ron), Lauri Martin (Eddie), and Wendy Cochran (Rus-ty), four grandchildren: Buddy Martin (Ashley), Lindsey Martin, Zachary Cochran and Nathan Woods (Kim), four great grandchildren: Ava Martin, Briley Martin, Bo Martin and Ryan Woods.
Family will receive friends Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 10 to11 am at Whidden-Mc-Lean Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 11:00 am at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to family at
Published in Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019