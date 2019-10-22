Home

GLADYS BROWN SPEED /6/39 - 10/17/19 LAKELAND - Gladys Ela Thursday

LAKELAND - Ms. Gladys Elaine Speed passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
She was born in Philadelphia, PA on September 6, 1939 to parents Byron and Gladys Brown. She was a member of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. (Cheyney University - Delta Tau, 1960) and worked as a special education teacher.
Gladys has lived in the Lakeland area for 22 years and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lakeland. Her hobbies included church, reading and spending time with her family.
Gladys is survived by her loving husband, Jonathan Speed of Lakeland; daughter Leneen Speed-Walker of Odenton, MD; stepdaughter Chiquita Rawls of Landover, MD; grandchildren Avery and Harper Walker of Odenton, MD; niece, Jihan Amir of Philadelphia; and nephew Theodore Brown.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 24, 201 at 10:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in the name of Gladys Brown Speed to the .
Gentry - Morrison Southside Chapel.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
