GLADYS
CHRISTINE
HALL, 71
LAKELAND - Gladys Christine Hall, 71, passed away Apr. 22, 2019.
Mrs. Hall was born in Tampa, FL on Aug. 7, 1947. She enjoyed playing cards, working crossword puzzles and using her tablet. Her primary enjoyment was her family that she loved dearly.
Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her children, Lory James Alderman and Penny Lanore Alderman; siblings, Elva Cherry, Lorene Taylor, Victoria Smart, Eva Booth and Buddy Tyson. She is survived by her children, Larry Gene Alderman, Troy Lee Alderman, Christine Bridgett Kish and Gladys Sue Taylor; siblings, Virginia Alderman, James Tyson, Tommy Tyson and Terry Tyson; 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Thurs. Apr. 25, 2019 at 11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019