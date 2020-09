Or Copy this URL to Share

GLADYS

MOORE, 84



WINTER HAVEN - Gladys Moore died 9/6/20. Burial at 9am on Thursday, 9/17/20 at Glover Cemetery, Winter Haven. Oakridge Funeral Care.



