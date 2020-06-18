GLADYS OPAL
CARTER, 83
LAKELAND - Gladys Opal Carter, 83 of Lakeland, FL went to be in the arms of the Lord on June 15, 2020.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Regina Carter, and grandson, Dustyn Bassford. Her memory will be cherished in the hearts of all her family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be at 1:30pm, Friday, June 19, 2020, Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland. Online condolences may be left for the family at
lanier.care.
CARTER, 83
LAKELAND - Gladys Opal Carter, 83 of Lakeland, FL went to be in the arms of the Lord on June 15, 2020.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Regina Carter, and grandson, Dustyn Bassford. Her memory will be cherished in the hearts of all her family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be at 1:30pm, Friday, June 19, 2020, Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland. Online condolences may be left for the family at
lanier.care.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.