GLADYS OPAL CARTER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share GLADYS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLADYS OPAL
CARTER, 83

LAKELAND - Gladys Opal Carter, 83 of Lakeland, FL went to be in the arms of the Lord on June 15, 2020.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Regina Carter, and grandson, Dustyn Bassford. Her memory will be cherished in the hearts of all her family and friends.
A Graveside Service will be at 1:30pm, Friday, June 19, 2020, Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland. Online condolences may be left for the family at
lanier.care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Oak Hill Burial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved