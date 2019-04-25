|
|
GLADYS
STRICKLAND LIVINGSTON, 86
Chef/Caterer
LAKELAND - Gladys Livingston, 86, passed away on April 22, 2019 in Lakeland.
She was born May 15, 1932 to Avery & Mary B. Strickland. She attended and was a graduate of Rochelle Sr. High (Lakeland). She was a faithful member of First Baptist Institutional Church for 68 years & served in Choir II, deaconess, Kitchen & Food Pantry Director & Youth Department Assistant.
She is survived by her loving children, Alfreda L. Parchment, Lida Livingston & Tony Livingston; brother, Irving Strickland; 4 grandchildren, 1 great grand; & a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 27th, 1-2 pm at First Baptist Institutional Church. The Life Celebration will begin at 2:00 pm at the CHURCH.
