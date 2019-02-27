Home

GLENDA M.
BOSTWICK, 78

WINTER HAVEN - Glenda M. Bostwick, 78, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on February 21, 2019.
She was born and raised in Endicott, NY on December 2, 1940 and later moved to North East, PA.
She is predeceased by her parents, Clark and Elizabeth Brain Travis; grandson, Brendan Bostwick and brother-in-law, Michael N. Bostwick. Glenda is survived by her husband, of 47 years, William 'Bill' Bostwick; children, Lisa (Chris) Welch of Johnson City, NY, Stephen (Diane) Bostwick of North East, PA, Scott (Makeda) Bostwick of Erie, PA, Michelle (Frank) Ortiz of Summerville, SC; sisters, Beverly (Dick) Mills of Binghamton, NY, Jean (Fred) Albert of Cornwell, PA; sister-in-law, Toni M. Bostwick of Fort Pierce, FL; 14 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
In lieu on flowers or gifts please make a donation in Glenda Bostwick's name to either the or the .
Published in Ledger from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
