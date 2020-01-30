|
|
GLENDA M. TURLINGTON, 77
AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Glenda M. Turlington, age 77, a resident of Auburndale and former resident of Kinard, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loving friends on Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Auburndale after her battle with cancer.
Mrs. Turlington was born on September 18, 1942, in Lake Wales, Florida, to Vernon and Margaret (Jones) Kelley. She was a resident of Auburndale where she and her family lived for many years. Glenda was a devoted home maker and mother to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed making home cooked meals for her loved ones, caring and doing for those in need, and spending time in her garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Oscar Turlington; daughter Karen Turlington; son Steven Turlington; brother-in-law Jay Etchison, niece Ashley Turlington, and niece Sondra Bowen. Glenda is survived by her devoted family: son Terry Turlington of Polk City, FL; daughter Krisha Turlington Parker of Woodbridge, VA; son-in-law Jon Parker of Woodbridge, VA; granddaughter Terica (Scott) Widner of Auburndale, FL; grandson Garrett (Ashley) Turlington of Lakeland, FL; grandson Wyatt Turlington of Auburndale, FL; granddaughter Madeline Parker of Woodbridge, VA; great grandson Fox Widner of Auburndale, FL; Tilly Turlington of Lakeland, FL; Jesse James Sydenham of Lakeland, FL; sister Barbara Gail Harris of Decatur, GA; brother Fred Kelley of Red Level, AL; sister-in-law Sylvia Etchison of Duette, FL; brother-in-law James Lowell Turlington of Lakeland, FL; sister-in-law Charlene Turlington of Lakeland, FL; niece Cheryl Harris of Saint Petersburg, FL; nephew Jason Kelley of Red Level, AL; niece Christa Dahdah of Decatur, GA; nephew Kelvin Etchison (Darlean) of Palmetto, FL, and Darren Turlington of Lynchburg, VA.
Family will greet loved ones on Saturday, February 1, 2020 beginning at 1:00 PM with a celebration of life service to follow at East Temple Baptist Church (2997 US-92, Winter Haven, FL 33881). Food and fellowship will be shared after the service.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020