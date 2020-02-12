|
GLENN A.
ERWIN, 84
LAKELAND - Glenn A Erwin, 84, of Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 at his home. Glenn was born on November 15, 1935 in Green Castle, IN to parents Raymond and Ardith Erwin. After high school, Glenn attended Lang Technical Institute in Indianapolis. Following graduation, he enrolled in the Moody Bible Institute, but was drafted prior to completing his studies there. After some time in the US Army, he went to the Baptist Bible Institute of Springfield, MO. Glenn also did post-graduate studies at Bob Jones University in Green-ville, SC and Tennessee Temple in Chattanooga, TN, where he earned his Masters Degree. He spent many years as a teacher at the Baptist Bible Institute of Hawaii, in Lanakila, HI.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter Dakota. Left to treasure Glenn's memory is his wife, of 55 years, Joyce; sons Timothy and Jonathan (Kimberly); grand-children Elijah, Austin, Jaylynn, Breanna, Ethan and Claire.
A visitation will be held at 10 AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Lakeland Funeral Home, service at 10:30 AM, with interment to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020