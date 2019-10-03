|
|
GLENN 'SPARKY'
ALAN
GOODALE, 72
LAKELAND - Glenn 'Sparky' Alan Goodale (72) passed away in his Lakeland, FL home on Sep 26th, 2019. A Veteran of the Vietnam War, he served 3 tours overseas as a Navy Seabee Electrician.
Glenn was born on July 18, 1947 in Springfield, MA. He was predeceased by his parents Ray Goodale and Stella (Noyes), his brother Bruce Goodale, and brother-in-law Howard Jacobs.
He is survived by his wife Mildred Goodale (Schmidt) of Lakeland, FL, and six children (born to his first wife Kathleen Goodale (Sullivan): Judy Torres (Robert), Todd Goodale (Karla), Brandi Hunting, Tammy Martin (James), Peter Goodale (Sandy), Elizabeth LaGuerre (Jason), as well as two step-children: Andrea Wheeler (James) and Richard Marcoux; his sister Nancy Jacobs (Goodale) and brother Kenneth Goodale (Sue), 10 grand and 8 step-grand & great grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces & nephews.
Glenn retired from the USPS after working for 20+ years. He was twice a Boy Scout leader and a Girl Scout leader. A licensed Ham radio operator, he was an avid collector of model trains, electronics, playing computer games, and could be often found wandering around Disney World munching on a turkey leg.
A private service will be held for family only. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the s Project.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019