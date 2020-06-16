GLENN H. LANE
GLENN H.
LANE, 87

WINTER HAVEN - Glenn H. Lane, 87, of Winter Haven, Florida passed away June 13, 2020 peacefully at his home. He was born on June 15, 1932 in Chicago, Illinois to Frank William Lane and Emily (Novak) Lane.
He was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for 65+ years.
Glenn is survived by his wife Winifred Joan (Cannon) Lane, sons Alan (Teri), Derek (Tempa). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mallory (Chris), Madison (John), Handley (Gary), Chance, and Tera. He is also survived by his great grandchildren, Brogan, Brilee, Eston, Emerson, Ryker and Nash.
The family will receive friends and family at Alan Lane's house on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 for a Celebration of Life beginning at 6:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Good Shepherd Hospice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

