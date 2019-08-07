Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GLENN LEAZIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLENN JACK LEAZIER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
GLENN JACK LEAZIER Obituary
GLENN JACK
LEAZIER, 99

LAKELAND - Glenn Jack Leazier, 99, of Lakeland, passed away August 1, 2019. He was born in Valentine, MI on February 9, 1920 to parents Lester and Margaret Leazier. He spent 30 years in the US Air Force as a pilot, proudly serving in 3 wars. Glenn was a man who truly loved his career. Later on, he enjoyed his retirement living in Cypress Lakes, especially taking advantage of the golf courses every chance he had!
Glenn is preceded in death by his first wife Maxine, and their son Shane. Left to treasure his memory is his devoted wife Frankie; his sister JoAnn Kempal (Fort Wayne, IN) and many friends.
Services will be private.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GLENN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.