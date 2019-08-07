|
GLENN JACK
LEAZIER, 99
LAKELAND - Glenn Jack Leazier, 99, of Lakeland, passed away August 1, 2019. He was born in Valentine, MI on February 9, 1920 to parents Lester and Margaret Leazier. He spent 30 years in the US Air Force as a pilot, proudly serving in 3 wars. Glenn was a man who truly loved his career. Later on, he enjoyed his retirement living in Cypress Lakes, especially taking advantage of the golf courses every chance he had!
Glenn is preceded in death by his first wife Maxine, and their son Shane. Left to treasure his memory is his devoted wife Frankie; his sister JoAnn Kempal (Fort Wayne, IN) and many friends.
Services will be private.
