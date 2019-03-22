|
|
GLORIA ANN
(nee PIXLER) GANGWER, 88
LAKELAND - It is with great sadness that the family of Gloria A. Gangwer announces her passing on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at the age of 88 years.
Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her son, Dennis Gangwer, and daughter, Teresa Gangwer Hall. She will also be fondly remembered by her daughter-in-law Carolyn Doyle Gangwer, son-in-law Michael Hall, and four grandchildren, Kelsey, Griffin, Spencer, and James. Gloria was predeceased by her husband, Glenn.
Gloria was extremely active in her churches and was also deeply devoted to Bible Study Fellowship. She had been an active member and discussion group leader for Bible Study Fellowship for over 30 years.
A funeral service in memory of Gloria will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11:00 AM at All Saints Episcopal Church in Lakeland, Florida, with the Rev. Dr. Larry Reid Hensarling and Rev. Kathy Elizabeth Hulin officiating. A reception will be held at the church directly following the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to the All Saints Building Fund.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019