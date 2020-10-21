GLORIA E.DEJESUS, 78LAKELAND - Gloria E. DeJesus, 78, of Lakeland, took her seat in Paradise on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Lakeland Regional Health surrounded by family. Gloria was born in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico to the late Domingo Morales and Carmen Morales. Gloria was a resident of Bridgeport, CT for 23 years and then came to Lakeland in I997. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years and love of her life, Luis A. DeJesus Sr.Gloria worked at Wendy's Corp. for over 20 years and at H&R Block for over 15 years. She was a hardworking woman and a woman of great Faith. Gloria also loved collecting Angels which all who knew Gloria know no matter what she wore, there was always an angel pinned to her clothes. She loved listening to and singing Christian music.Gloria was more than just a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, she was the rock of our family, our best friend and hero. A woman who taught us to be strong and most importantly love one another and be united. Like Gloria there will never be another. She leaves a void that will never be filled.Gloria leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Linda Rodriguez and Elba DeJesus (Norma); two sons, Luis DeJesus (Noraliz), Mark Rodriguez (Gisela); three great-grandchildren, Leila and Anthony Rodriguez, also Albert Torres, along with two sisters, Carmen Rodriguez (Ruben), Marie Santiago (Noel); two brothers, Javier Morales (Cheryl), and Robert Morales, along with a host of nephews, nieces and friends.Gloria was also predeceased by one sister, Aleida Horner; and one brother, Joseph Morales.A visitation will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel Tribute Center on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5-7pm. Masks are required.A private family service will be live streamed on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11am by clicking on her obituary