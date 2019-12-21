Home

GLORIA ELAINE BURTON

LAKELAND - Gloria Elaine Burton, 76, of Lakeland, FL passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at her residence.
Born January 3, 1943 in Winter Haven, she was a resident of Polk County for most of her life. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Winter Haven, and worked as a social worker, last working for the Lakeland Police Dept. as a victims advocate.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William B. and Pauline Register Mullinax.
She is survived by: her husband of 34 years, Henley Lee Burton; a son, Charles L. Roberson and his wife Lori of Orlando, FL; a daughter, Cynthia L. Burrill of Eagle River, AK; step-son, Henley Lee Burton, Jr. of Northport, FL; step-daughter, Melissa Burton of Winter Haven; six grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at 2:00pm, Friday, December 20, 2019 at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Winter Haven. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
