Or Copy this URL to Share

Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family

Share GLORIA's life story with friends and family

GLORIA

HENRY, 77



DAVENPORT - Gloria Henry, 77, passed away on 8/4/2020. Visitation Mon. 11 am; funeral at noon, both at Oak Ridge Funeral Care, Haines City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store