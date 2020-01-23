Home

Williams Funeral Home
760 South 5th Avenue
Bartow, FL 33830
(863) 533-0366
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peaceful Believers Church
Ft. Meade, FL
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Church of God
Ft. Meade, FL
GLORIA J. WILLIAMS


1952 - 2020
GLORIA J. WILLIAMS Obituary
GLORIA J.
WILLIAMS, 67
Pre-School Teacher

LAKELAND - Mrs. Gloria J. Williams, age 67, of Lakeland, died Saturday (January 18, 2020) in Tampa.
Born in Georgia on May 26, 1952, she came to Polk County area approximately 60 years ago. She was a pre-school teacher and a member of Peaceful Believers Church, Ft. Meade.
Mrs. Williams is survived by her sons Lewis Nelson, Bartow, Steven Williams, Lakeland, daughters Kaye Jackson, Tamara Nelson, both of Lakeland, brothers Henry Walker, Roanoke, VA, Dana Nelson, Ft. Meade, sisters Dorothy Nelson, Ft. Meade, Deloris Wright, Bartow, Sandra Wright, Laverne Wright, both of Ft. Meade, Anita Daugh-try, Bartow, Loreen Henderson, Loretta Wright, both of Lakeland, Tracy Wright, Ft. Meade, Youlanda Speed (Torwin), Shalanda Wright, both of Lakeland, 5 grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Peaceful Believers Church, Ft. Meade. Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Church of God, Ft. Meade.
Williams Funeral Home, Bartow.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
