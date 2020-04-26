Home

GLORIA JEAN BASS

GLORIA JEAN BASS Obituary
GLORIA JEAN
BASS, 77

LAKELAND - Gloria Jean Bass, 77, of Lakeland, FL went to heaven on April 17, 2020. She was born on December 18, 1942 in Columbus, GA.
She is survived by her sons David (Beverly) of Monroe, GA, Steve (Natalie) of Opelika, AL, daughter Jorgeanne (Jerry) of Lakeland, FL; brothers Larry (Diane) of Loachapoka, AL, Reg-gie (Angie) of Opelika, AL; 6 grandsons and 8 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when it is safe for everyone to gather. She will be buried in Columbus, GA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Crestview Baptist Church, 615 Old Polk City Rd. Lakeland, FL 33809.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
