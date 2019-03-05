Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for GLORIA YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GLORIA YOUNG

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GLORIA YOUNG Obituary
GLORIA
YOUNG, 88

WINTER HAVEN - Gloria Young, 88, passed away 2/28/19.
She was born in Wilmington, Del., July 8, 1930, to Charles and Mary Grace Guthrie Cella, moving to Miami in the 1950s and came to Winter Haven in 1980. She was a retired caregiver, lovingly caring for many people in the Winter Haven area over the years.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband: John Young Sr. and son David W. Young and is survived by her son, John Young, Jr., daughter, Linda A. Renney, 3 grandchildren, Jerry and Patrick Renney and Kristina Young & 5 great grandchildren: Brooke, Garrett, Hanley, Tanner and Brynlee.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.