GLORIA
YOUNG, 88
WINTER HAVEN - Gloria Young, 88, passed away 2/28/19.
She was born in Wilmington, Del., July 8, 1930, to Charles and Mary Grace Guthrie Cella, moving to Miami in the 1950s and came to Winter Haven in 1980. She was a retired caregiver, lovingly caring for many people in the Winter Haven area over the years.
Gloria was predeceased by her husband: John Young Sr. and son David W. Young and is survived by her son, John Young, Jr., daughter, Linda A. Renney, 3 grandchildren, Jerry and Patrick Renney and Kristina Young & 5 great grandchildren: Brooke, Garrett, Hanley, Tanner and Brynlee.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019