Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Victory Church
1401 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Victory Church
1401 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL
GOLDIE LUCILLE CHRISTIAN

GOLDIE LUCILLE CHRISTIAN Obituary
GOLDIE LUCILLE
CHRISTIAN, 91

LAKELAND - Goldie Lucille Christian, 91, passed away at Lakeland Regional Health on Thursday, July 25 2019. Goldie was born in Wilkes County, North Carolina on September 29, 1927 to James and Gertie Parsons. She was a member of Victory Church, as well as the church's Senior Adult Ministry and Friends Connection.
Goldie is predeceased by her husband, George W. Christian. She is survived by sons, Joe (Gail) Christian and Danny (Daysi) Christian; daughters Linda (Butch) Johnson and Wanda (Terry) Wess; 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 29 from 10:00-11:00 am at Victory Church in Lakeland, 1401 Griffin Road, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Oak Hill Burial Park in Lakeland.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to Victory Church.
Published in Ledger from July 26 to July 27, 2019
