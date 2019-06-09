|
GOLDIE REID
BALES, 91
LAKE WALES - Goldie Reid Bales, age 91, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Lake Wales, FL. She was born February 11, 1928, in London, KY to the late James C. & Sarah C. Slusher Reid.
Goldie was devoted to her family and loved them very much. She loved people and her church family at First Baptist Church of Lake Wales. Her hobbies were sewing, crocheting, canning, gardening and entertaining. When she lived in Lutz, FL she was a member of the Christian Womens Club, Garden Club and Just us Girls.
She leaves behind 2 children, John A. Bales, Shirley Karen Baldwin & husband Larry; 3 sisters, Louise Parsons of Fairfield, Oh, Carol Frazier (William) of Hamilton, OH, Judy Smith (Charlie) of London, KY; 2 brothers, Kenneth Reid (Pam) of London, KY, Jimmy Reid (Barb) of London KY; 7 grandchildren, Christy Bales, Sara Bales (George), Elissa Elders (Bill), John J. Bales, Leah Hutchison (Dan), Hannah Bales, Moriah Bales, 7 great grandchildren, Cecelia (Ian), Laina, Nijia, Matthew, Emma, Halie, Brooke; one great great grandson, Finnegan. Also nieces and nephews whom she loved as her own.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, John M. Bales; son Greg Bales, granddaughter Stephanie Baldwin Leamon, brother Pearl Reid, sisters Opal Goode, Jewel Keithly, Garnett Gentry, Sylvia Bacelieri, and Ruby Gessendorf.
Celebration of life will be on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Visitation 10-11am, Service 11am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 3470 Lakeland Hills Blvd., Lakeland, FL 33805.
Published in Ledger from June 9 to June 10, 2019