GORDEN EUGENE
LITTLEFORD, 76
LAKE WALES - On July 15, 2020, Gorden Eugene Littleford passed away at the age of 76 after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
He served his country with a tour of duty in United States Army and went on to retire as a Trooper after 35 years with the State of Florida. Gorden was a lifelong fan of University of Tennessee Volunteers, Harley Davidson motorcycles, fishing, and a good glass of Crown and Coke.
Gorden was preceded in death by his father, James 'Jim' Littleford, his mother, Katherine 'Cat' Flannagan Littleford and sister, Margaret (Maggie) Faircloth. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine (Sullivan) Littleford; a brother, James 'Jimmy' Littleford, Jr.; his two children, Mark Littleford (Cathy) and Stacy Gibson (Rob); his beloved grandchildren, Brittany Jarrett (Austin), Corrie Gibson, Bridget Gibson, Robert Gibson and Grace Gibson; four great grandchildren, Jacob Mc-Bride, Dillon McBride, Abigail McBride, and Nicholas Jarrett.
A service will be held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to VITAS Healthcare or American Cancer Society
. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
.