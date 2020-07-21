1/1
GORDEN EUGENE LITTLEFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GORDEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GORDEN EUGENE
LITTLEFORD, 76

LAKE WALES - On July 15, 2020, Gorden Eugene Littleford passed away at the age of 76 after a long and valiant battle with cancer.
He served his country with a tour of duty in United States Army and went on to retire as a Trooper after 35 years with the State of Florida. Gorden was a lifelong fan of University of Tennessee Volunteers, Harley Davidson motorcycles, fishing, and a good glass of Crown and Coke.
Gorden was preceded in death by his father, James 'Jim' Littleford, his mother, Katherine 'Cat' Flannagan Littleford and sister, Margaret (Maggie) Faircloth. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine (Sullivan) Littleford; a brother, James 'Jimmy' Littleford, Jr.; his two children, Mark Littleford (Cathy) and Stacy Gibson (Rob); his beloved grandchildren, Brittany Jarrett (Austin), Corrie Gibson, Bridget Gibson, Robert Gibson and Grace Gibson; four great grandchildren, Jacob Mc-Bride, Dillon McBride, Abigail McBride, and Nicholas Jarrett.
A service will be held for immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to VITAS Healthcare or American Cancer Society. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved