Gordon Eric Lindenblad
GORDON ERIC LINDENBLAD

LAKELAND- Gordon Eric Lindenblad, 92, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born May 7, 1928 to the late Nils and Elsie Lawson Lindenblad in Port Jefferson, NY. He was a US Army veteran.
He graduated from Bates College in Maine and subsequently grad-uated from Georgetown University in 1958 with a Doctorate in Biochemistry. He retired in 1988 after many years in the pharmaceutical research field. Gordon moved to Lakeland in 2008 from St. Louis, MO. He was an elder as well as a very active member of the Presbyterian churches where he resided, including most recently at Hope Community Church in Lakeland.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Irving Lindenblad, and his first wife, Mary Caskie Lindenblad.
Surviving are: his wife, Gertrude Laitamaa Smart Lindenblad of Lakeland; three children, Dr. Eric Lindenblad of Lakeland, Dr. Kristina (James) Riddlesperger of Ft. Worth, TX, and Gordon 'Ambler' Lindenblad of St. Louis, MO; a step son, Jon (Sue) Smart of Minneapolis, MN; nine grandchildren, Sarah, Eric, John (Lina), and Andrew Lindenblad, James (Megan) and David Riddlesperger, Jessica (Mike) Farmer, Crystal (Brad) Dun-away and Joshua (Valerie) Claspille; and fourteen great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Community Church, 5129 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland, FL 33809.
A memorial service at Hope Community Church in Lakeland and a graveside service at Oak Grove Memorial Park in St. Louis, MO will be announced in the future.


Published in The Ledger from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
