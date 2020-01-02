Home

1933 - 2020
GORDON GILFORD DOUGLAS Obituary
GORDON
GILFORD
DOUGLAS, 86

AUBURNDALE - Mr. Gordon Gilford Douglas, age 86, a resident of Auburndale, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Lakeland Regional with his family.
Mr. Douglas was born July 18, 1933, in Winter Haven, Florida to Hiram Gilford and Mary Irene (Pennington) Douglas. Gordon was a lifetime Polk County resident and graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 1951. He continued his education at St. Leo University. Gordon and his wife Audrey were the owners of Gordon Douglas Real Estate Office in Auburndale which they started in 1983. Gordon was a Unites States Army & Air Force Veteran which had him and his family traveling all over the world. He was a member of Westwood Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Haven and a 32nd Degree Mason Lodge #338. Gordon enjoyed spending time with his family and doing projects.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 47 years, Audrey Louise Douglas; daughter Kim Chisholm; son-in-law Mike Chisholm and 5 sisters: Margie, Helen Carol, Libby & Frieda.
Gordon is survived by his loving family: son David G. Douglas of Auburndale, daughter Pattie (Kenn) Kowalske of Auburndale, brother Larry (partner Ron) Douglas of Winter Haven, 3 sisters: Linda Lewis of Winter Haven, Phyllis Martin of Bushnell, Faye Hart of Auburndale, 3 grandchildren: Brandon (Sara), Christopher & Taylor.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mr. Douglas' name to: Westwood Missionary Baptist Church, 3210 Avenue G NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33880.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4th at Westwood Missionary Baptist Church, 3210 Avenue G NW, Winter Haven with a gathering beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
