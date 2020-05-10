GORDON R. COOK, 78LAKELAND - Gordon Roy Ilimapolani Cook, 78, passed peacefully to his Heavenly home on April 30, 2020. Gordon will remain in the hearts, minds, and souls of his family and friends. He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years, Pam. Gordon was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 26, 1941 to the late Gordon and Bernice Cook. He is also predeceased by his biological father, Eassie 'Moli' Miller and his brother Russell. Gordon is survived by sisters Leina (Sparky) of Tacoma, Wa and Parmela of Spokane, Wa. He is also survived by his children, sons Keoki, Kamika, and Kelsey (Laura), all of Oahu, HI. Son Cory, Lakeland and daughter Staci (Kyle), in Kula, HI. Grandchildren, Orrin, Joli, Kaleb, and Avea, all also from Oahu, HI. Gordon is also survived by Pam's siblings, his brother and sisters-in-law, and many wonderful nephews and nieces whom he loved dearly.Gordon grew up in Honolulu and was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. After serving two years in the US Navy he began a career in management, first working for the Singer Sewing Machine company in HI and NYC and was eventually transferred to Tampa, where he met his wife, Pam. He also managed several Red Lobster Restaurant locations in Orlando and Tampa, and owned and operated a small vending machine business called Kalihi Snacks. He proudly served as PTA President at Rochelle School of the Arts, where Cory and Staci attended school, and volunteered for Rochelle and Harrison School for the Arts productions. He retired from his career as letter carrier for the USPS in 2009. He loved to dance, be with his family and friends, and experience the world through travel. He was so proud of his children and considered himself the luckiest guy in the world with Pam as his wife. Being native Hawaiian, Gordon emanated the Aloha spirit through his love, kindness, warmth, and sincerity. He was known for his joyful spirit and friendly demeanor to every one he encountered.Due to covid-19 virus concerns, we will be holding a Celebration of Life in Lakeland at a future date when it is safe to gather. Gordon's final resting place will be the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on O'ahu, Hawaii. Special thanks to Diane Layton who lovingly helped care for Gordon, and also Good Shepherd Hospice of Lakeland, particularly our nurse, Carrie, and aide Diane, who helped make his last days on earth as comfortable as possible. Me ke aloha pumehana; with all the love and warmth in our hearts.