|
|
GRACE ANNA KAISER, 96
LAKELAND - Grace Anna Kaiser (formerly of Ovid, NY) passed away on January 18, 2020.
Surviving are her two sons, Charles Edward Kaiser (Annie), Dale P. Kaiser (Terri) , one daughter, Victoria J. LaBarr (George), eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Victor Henry Kaiser, her parents, Herbert and Nellie Mickel (nee Wickham), her brother, Charles Mickel, and sisters, Arlene Horton and Amelia Thayer.
Grace was born on February 20, 1923, in Bennettsburg, NY and graduated from Interlaken Central School. She and Vic were the proprietors of the Seneca Variety Store in Ovid from 1955 to 1969. After, she worked as a mental hygiene therapy aide at Willard Psychiatric Center and retired after 10 years.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Valencia Hills Health and Rehabilitation Center (Lakeland) for the care given to their mother the final years of her life.
A memorial service was held on January 25 at Fuel Church in Lakeland. Interment will be later this year in Ovid, NY. Donations in Grace's name can be made to the .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020