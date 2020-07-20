GRACE I.
EVERTON
LAKELAND - Grace I. Everton, 88, of Lakeland, died on July 14, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1932 in Richmond, Virginia, and moved from Virginia to Lakeland in 1981.
Grace was a teacher for 32 years, and 27 of those years were at Kathleen Senior High School primarily focusing on senior English. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church here in Lakeland.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Earle Everton; 3 sisters, Annette, Virginia, and Lucy, and brother in law Robert (Bonnye) Everton. A special thank you to her caregivers, Judith Williams, and Tina Enochs.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Heath Funeral Chapel Tribute Center with a viewing one-hour prior. A mask is required to attend the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
.