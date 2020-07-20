GRACE I.EVERTONLAKELAND - Grace I. Everton, 88, of Lakeland, died on July 14, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1932 in Richmond, Virginia, and moved from Virginia to Lakeland in 1981.Grace was a teacher for 32 years, and 27 of those years were at Kathleen Senior High School primarily focusing on senior English. She was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church here in Lakeland.She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Earle Everton; 3 sisters, Annette, Virginia, and Lucy, and brother in law Robert (Bonnye) Everton. A special thank you to her caregivers, Judith Williams, and Tina Enochs.Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Heath Funeral Chapel Tribute Center with a viewing one-hour prior. A mask is required to attend the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at