LAKELAND - Grace Ward entered the Church Triumphant on August 7, 2020 at the Florida Presbyterian Homes surrounded by her family.

Grace was born in Chicago, IL on July 16, 1936 and was the daughter of a minister and homemaker. She graduated from Wheaton College in 1958. She married the love of her life, Rev. Robert M.C. Ward, in 1960. They served churches in the Midwest and the Southeast for 50 years. Grace was a phenomenal elementary school teacher and known for her 'social graces,' yet her greatest joy was for her family.

She is survived by her three children: Kathryn A. Neff (Michael Neff), Rev. Dr. Robert D. Ward (Rev. Dr. Victoria Isaacs), and Rev. Dr. William J.

Ward (Dr. Rachel Ward); nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating Grace's life will be held at the Chapel at Florida Presbyterian Homes at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to The Memorial Garden Fund at Florida Presbyterian Homes, 16 Lake Hunter Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803.



