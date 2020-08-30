1/1
Grace Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRACE
WARD

LAKELAND - Grace Ward entered the Church Triumphant on August 7, 2020 at the Florida Presbyterian Homes surrounded by her family.
Grace was born in Chicago, IL on July 16, 1936 and was the daughter of a minister and homemaker. She graduated from Wheaton College in 1958. She married the love of her life, Rev. Robert M.C. Ward, in 1960. They served churches in the Midwest and the Southeast for 50 years. Grace was a phenomenal elementary school teacher and known for her 'social graces,' yet her greatest joy was for her family.
She is survived by her three children: Kathryn A. Neff (Michael Neff), Rev. Dr. Robert D. Ward (Rev. Dr. Victoria Isaacs), and Rev. Dr. William J.
Ward (Dr. Rachel Ward); nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating Grace's life will be held at the Chapel at Florida Presbyterian Homes at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to The Memorial Garden Fund at Florida Presbyterian Homes, 16 Lake Hunter Drive, Lakeland, FL 33803.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved