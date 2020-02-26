The Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for Grady Judd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grady Curtis Judd Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grady Curtis Judd Sr. Obituary
GRADY CURTIS
JUDD Sr.

LAKELAND - Grady Curtis Judd Sr. (88) born 12/26/31 in White County, TN died 02/22/2020. Predeceased by father, Simon Judd, mother, Tina McCoy, wife, Martha Lou Judd, brother, Jeff Judd, sister, Wilma Joe Simmons and great grandson, Graham Judd Jr.
Survived by current wife, Shirley Henry Judd, son, Grady Judd Jr. (Marisa), daughter, Lee Ann Judd Fagundo (Jose), stepdaughter, Ann Marie Rainer, five grandsons and four granddaughters-in-law, four siblings, and 18 great grandchildren.
Grady was the Service Director for Tomlinson then Tinney Cadillac. His service for Cadillac was 47 years. Grady was a Music Minister for Crystal Lake Baptist, Griffin Baptist and other churches. Grady was a 32nd degree Mason: Kathleen Lodge #338. He is a former Dixieland Lion and a Gideon.
Grady's passion was camping, fishing and hunting.
Viewing is Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Heath Funeral Chapel, Lakeland. Memorial Service is Friday, February 28, 2020 at Lakes Church (formerly Church at the Mall) in the Chapel at 11 AM with lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers Grady requested donations be made to Gideons International, PO Box 97256, Washington, DC 20090 or Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 CR 540A East, Lakeland, Florida 33812.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grady's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now