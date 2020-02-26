|
|
GRADY CURTIS
JUDD Sr.
LAKELAND - Grady Curtis Judd Sr. (88) born 12/26/31 in White County, TN died 02/22/2020. Predeceased by father, Simon Judd, mother, Tina McCoy, wife, Martha Lou Judd, brother, Jeff Judd, sister, Wilma Joe Simmons and great grandson, Graham Judd Jr.
Survived by current wife, Shirley Henry Judd, son, Grady Judd Jr. (Marisa), daughter, Lee Ann Judd Fagundo (Jose), stepdaughter, Ann Marie Rainer, five grandsons and four granddaughters-in-law, four siblings, and 18 great grandchildren.
Grady was the Service Director for Tomlinson then Tinney Cadillac. His service for Cadillac was 47 years. Grady was a Music Minister for Crystal Lake Baptist, Griffin Baptist and other churches. Grady was a 32nd degree Mason: Kathleen Lodge #338. He is a former Dixieland Lion and a Gideon.
Grady's passion was camping, fishing and hunting.
Viewing is Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5-7 PM at Heath Funeral Chapel, Lakeland. Memorial Service is Friday, February 28, 2020 at Lakes Church (formerly Church at the Mall) in the Chapel at 11 AM with lunch to follow.
In lieu of flowers Grady requested donations be made to Gideons International, PO Box 97256, Washington, DC 20090 or Cornerstone Hospice, 2140 CR 540A East, Lakeland, Florida 33812.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in Ledger from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020