Donna and family, I’m so sorry for your loss. He was an exceptional man and loved by many. I will always cherish and remember all the wonderful memories I have of him. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Until we meet again one day ❤
Joy Richter
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Donna, Karen and family. So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all today and in the days ahead. ❤
Brenda & Ricky Bell
Family
July 21, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Tim Barnett
Friend
July 21, 2020
If ever I met a truer loveable friend, it was Pappa Grady. I loved him so much always laughing or doing and saying what he felt. He was a good man and could out weld anyone as I am told. I am blessed to have been a part of the family. Pappa I will miss you so much. I know you are where you wanted to be I know God welcomed you with open arms. You are whole again and you are free. Spread your wings and say "I won my battle now it's time to rest" We all will miss you. See you later down by the lake.
Brenda Gunter
Friend
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Brenda Gunter
Friend
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Kim & Jim Casey
Friend
July 21, 2020
Prayers for the family May he Rest In Peace
David and Jennifer Vitito
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate
content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others to add their own memories and condolences.
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.