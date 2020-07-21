If ever I met a truer loveable friend, it was Pappa Grady. I loved him so much always laughing or doing and saying what he felt. He was a good man and could out weld anyone as I am told. I am blessed to have been a part of the family. Pappa I will miss you so much. I know you are where you wanted to be I know God welcomed you with open arms. You are whole again and you are free. Spread your wings and say "I won my battle now it's time to rest" We all will miss you. See you later down by the lake.

Brenda Gunter

Friend