GRADYLAWRENCE SINGLETARY, 82LAKE WALES - Grady L. Singletary, 82, passed away peacefully at home on August 10, 2020 after a long battle with cancer.He was born in Blakely, Georgia on January 17, 1938. He moved to Lake Wales in 1950 and worked for GTE Telephone Company until he retired in 1990. He was a member of the National Guard and served for 9 years. He owned a landscaping company, Grady's Landscaping, and eventually retired from that in 2011.Grady enjoyed NASCAR, FSU football and playing with his great-grandchildren Brantley and Braylee. He was a strong faithful man and devout Baptist. He was a deacon at West Side Baptist church in the 1960's.His is survived by his wife Teddie Singletary of 60 years, his son Stephen Singletary (Tina), his grandchildren Christy Potochney (Eric), Sven Singletary, Saysha Rayburn, Ay-rian Acevedo (Daniel), his siblings Jimmy Singletary, Brian Sing-letary (Mary), Louise Walshaw, Roy Sing-letary (Judy) and Karen Russell (George). He also had 9 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Larry Sing-letary, his parents and one great-grandchild.The family would like to recognize the devoted hard work and support shown from Ann Newman for many years.The family will hold a graveside service 10 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lake Wales Cemetery with Rev. Billy Anderson officiating.Due to CDC recommendations, anyone attending the service is asked to wear a mask and socially distance themselves.