Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - Southside Chapel
1727 Bartow Road
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 688-7679
GRANVEL BRYANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GRANVEL "LEE" BRYANT

GRANVEL "LEE" BRYANT Obituary
GRANVEL 'LEE'
BRYANT, 86

LAKELAND - Granvel 'Lee' Bryant, 86, of Lakeland, gained his angel wings on July 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was a US Army veteran, having served his country for 26 years, receiving two Purple Hearts for his bravery during the Vietnam War. He retired back home to Lakeland, where he worked as an engineer at Lakeland Regional Medical Center for 25 years.
Lee is preceded in death by his first wife, Patsy Bryant, his daughter, Kathy Lund, and his eldest grandson, Whitney Vinson. He is survived by his wife, Jan Bryant, his daughter, Karen O'Leary (Patrick), four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services Fri. (July 12th) at 11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel. To continue Lee's legacy of generosity and service, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation in his memory to the or the Association of Service Dogs for Military Veterans.
Published in Ledger from July 10 to July 11, 2019

