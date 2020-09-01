1/1
GREG MCMASTER
GREG
MCMASTER, 55

LAKE WALES - Greg McMaster, 55, of Lake Wales passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his residence. A lifelong resident of Lake Wales he worked in local governments in Florida.
Greg had a strong faith in God. You taught us faith. You taught of us compassion. Above all you taught us love. Though our hearts are broken now, we will find comfort in knowing you have finally been called home and will forever be at peace. We will carry your song in our hearts until we are together again and what a glorious day it will be.
We love you more. Greg was preceded in death by his father Allen P. McMaster, sister Julie McMaster and a grandson Marshall Fulmer. He is survived by his wife of 24 years Teri McMaster, mother Joanne McMaster, daughters Jennifer Mc-Master, Jodie Fulmer (Bryan) and Kiley Hadden (Woody), sons Jonathan McMaster and Korey Hadden (Hollie), brother Matt McMaster, grandchildren Aiden Colon, William Fulmer, Nora Fulmer and Leo Fulmer.
No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements by Cremation Services of Polk County.

Published in The Ledger from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
