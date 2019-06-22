|
|
GREGORY T.
HARTING, 68
LAKELAND - Gregory T Harting, age 68, passed away peacefully, after fighting Alzheimer's for many years, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Savannah Cottage in Lakeland. He was born December 12, 1950, in Elwood, Indiana, to Frank and Bettie (Hicks) Harting. He was a 1969 graduate of Wendell L Willkie High School. He married Gail Burnett on October 27, 1997. He worked in construction where he specialized in remodeling. Greg truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; softball, golf, Nascar, and spending time with his family. Greg had a smile that would light up a room and was always the life of the party.
He is survived by his wife Gail, son, Brian Harting (Laurie-Nicole), daughter Roxanne York (Brandon), stepson Justin Burnett (Kim), seven grandchildren, sister Carolyn Stewart (Dave), brother Gary Harting (Mel-inda), sister Marie McMullen (Steve), and eight nieces and nephews.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Greg touched are invited to David Russell Funeral Home in Lakeland, at 11:00am, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.
An additional service will take place at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood Indiana, on July 2, 2019 beginning at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to VITAS of Lakeland, in Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from June 22 to June 23, 2019