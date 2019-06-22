Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Russell Funeral Home & Cremation
2005 Bartow Rd
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 616-1131
Resources
More Obituaries for GREGORY HARTING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GREGORY T. HARTING

Obituary Condolences Flowers

GREGORY T. HARTING Obituary
GREGORY T.
HARTING, 68

LAKELAND - Gregory T Harting, age 68, passed away peacefully, after fighting Alzheimer's for many years, on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Savannah Cottage in Lakeland. He was born December 12, 1950, in Elwood, Indiana, to Frank and Bettie (Hicks) Harting. He was a 1969 graduate of Wendell L Willkie High School. He married Gail Burnett on October 27, 1997. He worked in construction where he specialized in remodeling. Greg truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; softball, golf, Nascar, and spending time with his family. Greg had a smile that would light up a room and was always the life of the party.
He is survived by his wife Gail, son, Brian Harting (Laurie-Nicole), daughter Roxanne York (Brandon), stepson Justin Burnett (Kim), seven grandchildren, sister Carolyn Stewart (Dave), brother Gary Harting (Mel-inda), sister Marie McMullen (Steve), and eight nieces and nephews.
Family, friends, and others whose lives Greg touched are invited to David Russell Funeral Home in Lakeland, at 11:00am, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.
An additional service will take place at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood Indiana, on July 2, 2019 beginning at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to VITAS of Lakeland, in Lakeland, FL.
Published in Ledger from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now