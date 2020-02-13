|
GRETTA L.
JONES, 85
BOWLING GREEN - Gretta L. Jones, 85, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Lakeland, FL. She was a lifetime resident of Bowling Green.
Gretta had been a member of the First United Methodist Church of Bowling Green before its closing. She enjoyed cooking for her family, reading, spending days at Turtle Beach, and most importantly- shopping. She had a natural skill for finding a bargain and never paying full price for new clothes.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 63 years, Joe H. Jones; her children Thomas Jones (Stephanie) of Lakeland, FL, and Gretchen Wilkins (James) of Bowling Green, FL; grandchildren Hunter (Cayla) and Tanner Brummett, Landon Wilkerson (Taylor), JB Wilkins (Melanie), John Jones, Tara Johnson (John), Kayla Samper (Joshua), and Kyle Snell (Natalee); great grandchildren Ryan and Colton Brummett, Xander and Myra Allen, Cohen Jones, and Kaiden Samper; and many other special friends and family members.
A visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10- 11AM at Ponger Kays Grady Funeral Home; the funeral service will commence at 11AM, followed by burial at Bowling Green Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Main St., Enterprise, FL 32725. Online condolences may be left for the family at
www.pongerkaysgrady.com . Ponger Kays Grady Funeral Homes have been entrusted with the arrangements.
