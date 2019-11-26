|
|
GUERRY
WARDELL
LAKELAND - Guerry Wardell, born on Oct. 15, 1938 in Lakeland, Florida; passed away on November 21, 2019.
He is survived by his sister Oleta, his children John, Danielle, and Jason, and his grandchildren Kyle, Anna, and Christina. Guerry spent nearly his entire life in Lakeland. After high school he spent four years in the Navy, and then completed a bachelor's degree in business at the University of South Florida. He had a long career at General Telephone, starting as a lineman and working his way up to division manager, and he also served for a time as the executive director of the Lakeland Symphony Orchestra.
Guerry's passion was his family, and he was happiest spending time with them and cooking for them. As the years went by he was particularly proud of his ability to cook them heart-healthy meals that had them licking their plates. Guerry's other passion was fishing: He collected several trophies for bass fishing, and on one family vacation he managed to catch a small shark (which he served at dinner, challenging everyone at the table to guess what it was - no one guessed!). Of all of Guerry's passions, the most abiding was his wife of 57 years, Harryette, who passed away less than six months ago. Guerry's sister, Oleta, introduced the two of them, and it was love at first sight. Guerry and Harryette couldn't stand to be apart, and he was never quite the same after she passed. The family's sadness at Guerry's passing is soothed somewhat by knowledge that they are finally back in one another's loving arms.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019