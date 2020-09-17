1/1
GUILDA BROOKE RAY
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GUILDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GUILDA BROOKE RAY

May 03, 1924- September 14, 2020

MULBERRY - Guilda Brooke Ray, age 96, passed away September 14, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Ray was born in Sanford, FL on May 3, 1924 to Dewey & Ethel (Smyly) Brooke. She moved from Sanford to Mulberry 90 years ago.
She was a clerk for Bartow Steel, charter member of Mulberry, United Methodist Church, Charter Member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #72. She was a Sunday school teacher for 26 years and sang in the choir from high school to age 91. 'I told you I was in Gods' hands'.
She is survived by here children: Karen Campbell, Jan (William) Giberti, Barbara Caruthers, Cathy Ray and Billy(Amy) Ray, sister, Barbara Wright, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral Services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family @seiglerfuneralhome.net
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. You all have been and will continue to be in our prayers.
Sherry Dye
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved