GUILDA BROOKE RAY



May 03, 1924- September 14, 2020



MULBERRY - Guilda Brooke Ray, age 96, passed away September 14, 2020 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Ray was born in Sanford, FL on May 3, 1924 to Dewey & Ethel (Smyly) Brooke. She moved from Sanford to Mulberry 90 years ago.

She was a clerk for Bartow Steel, charter member of Mulberry, United Methodist Church, Charter Member of American Legion Auxiliary Post #72. She was a Sunday school teacher for 26 years and sang in the choir from high school to age 91. 'I told you I was in Gods' hands'.

She is survived by here children: Karen Campbell, Jan (William) Giberti, Barbara Caruthers, Cathy Ray and Billy(Amy) Ray, sister, Barbara Wright, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Friday, September 18, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral Services will be private.

Condolences may be sent to the family @seiglerfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, FL



