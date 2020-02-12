|
GUY
D. 'SKIPPER' BARE, Jr., 73
LAKELAND - Guy D. 'Skipper' Bare Jr., 73, of Lakeland, passed away February 10, 2020. He was born January 31, 1947 in Jefferson City, NC to parents Guy and Thelma Bare. He spent his entire 35 year career as a truck driver for Publix supermarkets. He enjoyed spending time with his family, and had a lifelong love of fishing.
Skipper is preceded in death by his parents and grandson Troy Anderson, Jr. Left to treasure his memory are his daughters Atlantis Burek (John), Tracy MacMillan (Kirk), Brandi Anderson (Troy), and Kaci Bare; 7 grandchildren and his siblings Linda Harris, Cynthia Bare and Dale Bare.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10AM at the Lakeland Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 11AM.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020