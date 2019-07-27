|
GUY R.
HASSELE, Jr., 74
WINTER HAVEN - Guy R. Hassele, Jr., age 74, passed away on July 25, 2019 at his residence.
Born March 13, 1945 in Bayamon, Puerto Rico he moved here 18 years ago from New York.
He was an air conditioning and heating Engineer, Merchant Marine and a disabled Viet Nam Army Veteran. He was an Uber Driver, an avid motorcycle rider and a member of The Way at Inwood.
Guy is survived by his wife, Minnie; daughters, Vanessa Bonilla, Jessica Ciuro, Love Gordon Roman, Candy Diaz, Roberta Hassele and Allison Hassele; a son, Guy Hassele, III; and eight grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at The Way at Inwood with services following at 4:00 pm. Burial will be later in the week.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Association for Inwood Community Inc. or your local Veterans Administration.
Condolences may be sent via:
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from July 27 to July 28, 2019