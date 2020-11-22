GWEN TWACHTMANN

7/21/1930 - 11/10/2020



LAKELAND - Gwen, age 90, formerly of Grasslands, FL, passed after a long bout with Parkinson's.

She was born in Spokane, raised in Lamoni Iowa, earning a degree from Graceland College and BS in Home Economics from Iowa State. While working for the FBI, she married Duncan Beaman of Jackson, Michigan. Gwen had three children, taught classes in nutrition, tailoring and tennis. She also received a Liberty Bell Award for crime prevention in high school.

Moving to Florida, she taught Home Economics and Science. In 1984, Gwen married Dale Twachtmann, a previous secretary of the interior of Florida. They resided in Tampa, Tallahassee and Atlanta before settling in Lakeland. After Dale's passing in 2015, Gwen moved back to Jackson to be close to her daughter.

Gwen excelling in home economics, making her husband's work suits as well as other clothing. An avid tennis player, she competed in USTA leagues in Tampa, Tallahassee and Atlanta. She was also an active golfer, joining organizations in Grasslands and Lakeland. Well read on world and political affairs, she was an astute money manager and investor. Gwen and Dale often traveled to Europe, also making trips to China, Turkey and Russia.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter Rebecca Cartwright of Jackson, Michigan, son Bert Beaman of Honolulu, Hawaii, son Budd Beaman of Ventura California, as well as her eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren which she adored.

Contributions can be made to the Michigan Parkinson Foundation.



