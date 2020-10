Or Copy this URL to Share

Share GWENDOLYN's life story with friends and family

Share GWENDOLYN's life story with friends and family

GWENDOLYN L. SEWELL, 77



LAKELAND - Gwendolyn L. Sewell, age 77, passed away 9/30/20. Survived by her loving family. Memorial services will be held Sunday October 4, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store