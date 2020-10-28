H. HAMPTON

'Hamp' HUNTER



LAKELAND - H. Hampton 'Hamp' Hunter, 86, passed on Oct 24, 2020 due to Alzheimer's disease.

Born Jan 18, 1934 in Central SC to Earl & Bertha Hunter, he was raised on a farm w/ 8 siblings. He played football for Clemson University, earned a BS in Textile Engineering. Served in USAF & was a Textile Patent Officer Wash DC. In 1982, he married Peggy Stratman DeForest. They enjoyed family time, Chincoteague beach, Cashiers cabin, & Clemson football.

Hamp is survived by his wife, Peggy Hunter, & her 3 daughters, Debra, Denise & Deanne, his son Todd, his brothers, Olin & Michael, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Hamp, beloved 'Tiger' was a champion, sharing his love of family, football, fishing, & WWI history. To honor Hamp, contributions can be made to: 'FPC Outreach' at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollings-worth Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801.



