1/
H. Hampton "Hamp" Hunter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share H.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
H. HAMPTON
'Hamp' HUNTER

LAKELAND - H. Hampton 'Hamp' Hunter, 86, passed on Oct 24, 2020 due to Alzheimer's disease.
Born Jan 18, 1934 in Central SC to Earl & Bertha Hunter, he was raised on a farm w/ 8 siblings. He played football for Clemson University, earned a BS in Textile Engineering. Served in USAF & was a Textile Patent Officer Wash DC. In 1982, he married Peggy Stratman DeForest. They enjoyed family time, Chincoteague beach, Cashiers cabin, & Clemson football.
Hamp is survived by his wife, Peggy Hunter, & her 3 daughters, Debra, Denise & Deanne, his son Todd, his brothers, Olin & Michael, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Hamp, beloved 'Tiger' was a champion, sharing his love of family, football, fishing, & WWI history. To honor Hamp, contributions can be made to: 'FPC Outreach' at First Presbyterian Church, 175 Lake Hollings-worth Dr., Lakeland, FL 33801.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ledger from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheLedger.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved