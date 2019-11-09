Home

Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
More Obituaries for HANNAH LOFTON
HANNAH S. LOFTON


1990 - 2019
HANNAH S.
LOFTON, 29

LAKELAND-Hannah S. Lofton, age 29, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Brandon Regional Hospital. Born May 20, 1990 in Fort Polk, LA, Ms. Lofton was a longtime resident of Lakeland, moving from Bowling Green, KY.
She was an Apparel Associate for Harley Davidson Motorcycle Sales in Lakeland and Brandon.
She is survived by a loving family including her parents: Alfred 'Butch' & Rebecca Lofton; brother: Chris Lofton; sister Summer Lofton, all of Lakeland; fiance: Albert Humbert, Valrico, and grandmother, Dena Guess, Kuttawa, KY.
Family will receive friends Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 12:00 - 1:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, 650 E. Main St, Bartow.
Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
