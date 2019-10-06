|
HARLAND
BURNETTE MARTINSON, 93
WINTER HAVEN - Harland Burnette Martinson, age 93, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, friend, neighbor, and brother in Christ, passed from this life peacefully, as God's baptized child, in mercy and grace, to eternal life early Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at the Palm Garden Health and Rehabilitation Center in Winter Haven, Florida.
Harland was born February 7, 1926 to Martin and Clara (Anderson) Martinson, one of nine children on a farm near Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin. He married Martha Lisser on February 7, 1949 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Harland worked at Borden's Dairy in West Allis, Wisconsin for almost 40 years, beginning with home to home milk delivery and finishing with driving an eighteen-wheel semi-truck. When Harland retired, he and Martha moved to Lake Wales, Florida, in 1994.
Harland is survived by his wife, Martha of Lake Wales, Florida, four sons Jeff (Faith), Wausau, Wisconsin, Mark (Kay), Wheaton, Illinois, Jimmy (Cristina), San Isidro, Costa Rica, Brian (Liz), Venice, Florida; six grandchildren: Carlene (Martinson) Haavig (Joe), Nathan (Jamie), Leif (Megan), Hope, Kenny (Jingshan), and Anna Martinson; along with three great grandchildren: James and Braeden Haavig, and Nathan Mark Martinson. He is also survived by a sister, Helen Abplanalp, Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin, and a sister-in-law, Shirley Martinson, Mt. Horeb, Wisconsin.
Harland lived a full, active, and good life. His family is thankful for the many wonderful blessings they have shared. Harland gave himself in love and care, keeping his promise to Martha, the love of his life for seventy years. Harland worked hard and did extra odd jobs in providing well for his family. He and Martha were most proud that their four sons could attend and graduate from college. Harland, among many hobbies, enjoyed cultivating the fruits in his grove and delighted in sharing them with family, friends, and neighbors. They enjoyed hosting friends for weekly card playing nights. Harland was well known as a man of faith, prayer, and honesty; he had a certain wit with wisdom, and a surprising sense of humor. His was, and continues to be an, example to emulate, as well as an inspiration.
Before Harland's sickness and hospitalization, he who had driven three million miles, was still driving to Sunday Worship this last July, as he always had done. He and Martha were greeters last Easter at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Winter Haven. He loved his Lord Jesus, and gave witness with his life, in humble service, (helping family, friends and neighbors), and thankful praise. He will be greatly missed, but we claim God's victory and have that peace, as we can entrust him into God's almighty, merciful and loving hands, and kingdom - unto the Resurrection and the Life. Dad said these words to his family when saying goodbyes, 'This is not the end; it's the beginning.' He had a genuine smile and expressed 'Thank You for everything,' to his family just days before his passing as well.
His wishes were to be cremated, and his life will be honored and celebrated in a small private Memorial Service at the church at a future date. If you would wish, please direct any gifts and memorials, in thanksgiving and honor of Harland, to their church (Abiding Savior Lutheran Church of Winter Haven, Florida). Thank you for your care, prayers, expressions of sympathy and kindness.
Blessing and Honor and Glory and Power be to God and to the Lamb forever. Amen.
