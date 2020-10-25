HARLEY BLAINE COOK, 99



WINTER HAVEN - Harley Blaine Cook, known as Blaine to family and friends, of Winter Haven, Florida, age 99, passed from this life, on October 20, 2020.

Blaine was born to Maggie Elizabeth (Pettit) and Clarence Cook in Amma, WV. He graduated from Spencer High School and attended Beckley College.

Blaine's love for the Lord and the church led him to begin his life-long ministry to spread the Good News of Jesus Christ. He began preaching the gospel at seventeen years of age in West Virginia and preached in various locations for eighty years, delivering nearly 10,000 sermons.

While Blaine was preaching for the Largo Church of Christ, Largo, Florida, he met and married the love of his life, Edith Alene Crawford. He was a devoted husband and father, and left a legacy of love to his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife, Alene, and their four children: daughter Fran Hudgens (Allen), son Tom Cook (Lorna), daughter Jeanne Thornhill (James), and daughter Anita Sridharan (Balakrishnan). He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Blaine was predeceased by parents Maggie and Clarence Cook, brother Bob Cook, sister Jacqueline Proffit, and two great-grandchildren.

Blaine's family and friends fondly remember his anecdotes regarding his many preaching experiences, as well as his sense of humor and ability to memorize large passages of Scripture and to quote lengthy poems and stories. He will always be remembered for his kindness, compassion, humility and dedication.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store