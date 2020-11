HARLEY P CONSTANTAUBURNDALE - Harley P. Constant of Auburndale, FL passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was 81.A native of Waynesville, NC born March 12, 1939 to Cass Lee and Gladys Constant, he moved here 50 years ago. He was a retired Trim Carpenter, the Director of the Black Mountain Cloggers, and attended Legacy Community Church.Harley is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Deborah Constant; his sons: Harley Constant, II (Misty), and Shaun Constant (Allison); his daughters: Kim Constant Watkins (John) and Ann Humphries (Scott); his brother Tom Constant; and his sisters Laney Mason, Mary Lou LaBrie, Carrie Mull, and Susie Jane Elkeberry. Harley also leaves behind 5 Grandchildren, Lexis Constant, Kaitlin Watkins, Harley Constant III, Jada Constant, and Roslin Watkins.Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Legacy Community Church in Auburndale. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday at Legacy Community Church. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com