Harley P. Constant
HARLEY P CONSTANT

AUBURNDALE - Harley P. Constant of Auburndale, FL passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was 81.
A native of Waynesville, NC born March 12, 1939 to Cass Lee and Gladys Constant, he moved here 50 years ago. He was a retired Trim Carpenter, the Director of the Black Mountain Cloggers, and attended Legacy Community Church.
Harley is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Deborah Constant; his sons: Harley Constant, II (Misty), and Shaun Constant (Allison); his daughters: Kim Constant Watkins (John) and Ann Humphries (Scott); his brother Tom Constant; and his sisters Laney Mason, Mary Lou LaBrie, Carrie Mull, and Susie Jane Elkeberry. Harley also leaves behind 5 Grandchildren, Lexis Constant, Kaitlin Watkins, Harley Constant III, Jada Constant, and Roslin Watkins.
Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Legacy Community Church in Auburndale. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday at Legacy Community Church. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park. Condolences to the family can be sent to: www.oakridgefuneralcare.com.

Published in The Ledger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
