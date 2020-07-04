HAROLD A.

BIGELOW



LAKELAND - Harold A. Bigelow of Lakeland passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, with his daughter by his side. He was 91 years old.

Harold was born in Oswego, New York on August 23, 1928, and grew up in Red Creek and Wolcott, New York. He worked as a machinist for Farrell Company in Rochester building plastic injection molding machines. His team built the machine that produced the first plastic contact lenses for Bausch & Lomb.

He was married to Thelma, his high school sweetheart, for sixty years. He was a wonderful father to three children and faithfully taught them love for God, family and community. Harold and Thelma helped start several churches and were involved in children's ministries in their local churches. Together they had a lifelong passion for supporting Christian missionaries and gave of their time, money and support to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ throughout the world. Harold enjoyed his hobby of woodworking and made hundreds of flag stands for Head's Flags in Tampa, FL to be used throughout the community and at MacDill Air Force Base. He also loved making toys for children.

Harold was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Thelma, in 2008. He is survived by his children, Kathy Sinaguglia, Patty (Ken) Johnson, and Ron (Bev) Bigelow, his grandchildren, Rachel (Ben) Doyle, Matthew (Ashley) Johnson, Luke Bigelow, Peter (Katherine) Bigelow, and his great grandchildren Eli and Brooke Doyle, Brielle and Reid Johnson, and Caroline Bigelow.

A private interment will be followed by a memorial service on a date to be determined.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, designated in Memory of Harold and Thelma Bigelow for Missions.



