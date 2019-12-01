|
|
HAROLD ALLEN 'COBB' YERTON
LAKELAND - Mr. Harold Allen Yerton, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Lakeland Regional Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Harold Yerton was known as being a man of high integrity, honest, kind, generous, one who practiced strong moral principles. He loved God, his family and friends, and life.
He got things done, and fast. He was a wonderful husband, dad (life coach), friend and servant to those he served. He was a blessing to many.
Mr. Yerton was born October 21, 1927 in Concord, North Carolina to Alfred Corbet and Helen Yerton. He grew up in Concord North Carolina, graduated from Concord High and attended business college majoring in Accounting. Also, in his hometown of Concord North Carolina, he met the love of his life and future wife, Doris June Russell. In 1952, they married and moved to Lakeland, Florida where he took an office manager job at Lakeland Ford Company. Later, he partnered there with dealership owner and ran their leasing and rental department for twenty-five years. Harold was an early pioneer in the automobile leasing and rental business. During this time Harold and Doris had their three sons, Kris, Russell and Kim.
He opened his own automobile dealership, Yerton Leasing & Auto Sales in Lakeland, Florida in 1977. His three sons have worked in the family business for forty-three years, allowing Harold to retire early. He loved to travel and enjoyed entertaining his large circle of friends in his homes in Florida and North Carolina. He also had a passion for tennis and golf and played them often.
Harold served four years in the Navy mostly on mine sweepers in foreign waters. He served on many Ford Authorized Leasing panels across the southern United States, was a long-time member of the Lions Club, served on the Lakeland Housing Authority and worked on events for the Chamber of Commerce. Harold was a member of Lone Palm and a long-time member of the First Baptist Church in Lakeland for 67 years.
Along with his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years. Harold is survived by his loving family and sons, Kris Yerton (Teresa), Dwight 'Russell' Yerton (Lisa), Kim Yerton (Lisa) and seven grandchildren: Kyle (Lauren) and Nathan Yerton, Erica (Adam) Baldwin, Link and Kendall Yerton, Madison and Austin Yerton, and his sister Bene H. Ralls (Jace), Greensboro, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Memory of Harold Yerton to Church at the Mall, 1010 W. Memorial Blvd. Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am at Church at the Mall (Chapel), with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 am.
Interment will follow at the Lakeland Memorial Gardens, 2125 Bartow Rd (Highway 98 South), Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Published in Ledger from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019